Adults can participate in a gentle yoga and meditation class on July 5 from 10-10:45 a.m. at the Marathon County Public Library Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free, registration required. For more info and to register, call 715-693-2144.
Adults can socialize with others while playing games, doing puzzles or working on craft projects during a social hour on July 6 from 1-7 p.m. at the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free. For more info, call 715-693-2144.
Adults and teens can learn about the history of the Wisconsin Valley Fair at the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. The class will be held on July 10 from 5-6 p.m. Free, no registration required. For more information, call 715-446-3537.