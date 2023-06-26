Brittany Ann | Wealth of Geeks

Thursday, June 29, 2023, is National Work From Home Day, a holiday that celebrates those who work from home and the technological and cultural advances that allow them to do so.

If you are one of the millions of Americans who work from home, either full or part-time, mark your calendar for this little-known upcoming holiday. Maybe your boss will even let you take it off.

Working From Home Throughout The Ages

While working from home skyrocketed in popularity during the pandemic, this coveted working arrangement is nothing new.

According to NationalToday.com, working from home was actually the norm far longer than going to the office has been. Not until the Renaissance did society shift to a more urban approach. Home businesses and mixed-use storefronts – where a family lived above or behind their businesses – slowly gave way to centralized buildings dedicated to government, schools, or retail shops.

Eventually, as members of society became ‘freer’ from their rural responsibilities and more organized, the idea of going to an office for work even entered the lexicon.

As the Industrial Revolution swept through Great Britain, the United States, and much of the rest of the world, many left their home-based jobs to work in centralized factories. In the twentieth century, office jobs surged in popularity with the invention of the telephone, the typewriter, and greater ease of public transportation.

Who Works From Home Today?

Today, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that an estimated 27.5 percent of private companies allow their employees to work from home some or all the time.

This figure doesn’t include the approximately 10 million Americans who work for themselves, however-a number that has held relatively stable over the past year.

Recent data from the Survey of Working Arrangements and Attitudes (SWAA) estimates that as of May ’23, 12% of full-time employees are fully remote, while 59% are full-time on site. The remaining 29% are in a hybrid arrangement.

Working from home is most popular among those in the tech, finance, business, and professional services sectors. Yet, even those employed in traditionally blue-collar jobs like construction, manufacturing, and transportation are finding work-from-home jobs, while many formerly white-collar workers are starting businesses offering writing, editing, coaching, consulting, and more.

From starting a Christian blog to offering full-service pet grooming to providing tax or travel planning services, the options are unlimited.

Benefits of Working From Home

Research from Harvard Business School Online shows 81 percent of working professionals prefer a remote or hybrid working arrangement, and it’s not difficult to see why.

Working from home offers many advantages, including location independence, greater autonomy, reduced work-related expenses, better work-life balance, the elimination of the daily commute, and more time for friends, family, and self-care.

The survey found that many professionals miss colleagues and a few other aspects of being in the office and do want to go back. But since they proved they were able to perform and even excel during the pandemic, they want additional flexibility more.

Heidi Bender is one self-employed author who loves the advantages that come from working from home. She shares, “The flexibility is great. I’ve been able to help my aging parents by driving them to appointments. I can do things like go fishing with my dad once a week, take long lunches, go to Costco during the day, and spend more time with my husband and our cats.”

Similarly, travel writer Casandra Karpiak loves having the ability to work even when she’s away from her home. “I love the flexibility, especially with having two boys in rep hockey,” she shares. “I travel with my laptop and work in the parking lot until game time. The kids are sick? No problem. Press trip? No problem! The only downside is finding that elusive work/life balance as I admittedly work way too much.”

While the SWAA reports that 42.3 percent of those who work from home took time off during the day to exercise, 37.6 ran personal errands, 45.8 did chores, and 18.9 were in charge of childcare, it hasn’t negatively affected their performance.

“Despite not being in the office, many professionals still performed well and were even able to grow in their careers,” says HBS Online’s Managing Director of Product Management, Simeen Mohsen.

How To Celebrate National Work From Home Day

Whether you’re working from home or taking the day off, National Work From Home Day provides the perfect excuse to celebrate the best parts of the work-from-home lifestyle.

Take some time to reflect: What do you love about working from home? What causes you stress or anxiety? Are there any small changes you can make so that working from home is easier, more enjoyable, or more rewarding?

Then take the time to splurge on something special, such as a fancy coffee, a vase of fresh flowers, an ergonomic office chair, or the expensive course or software you’ve been wanting. You work from home. You deserve it.

