The Wausau Wheelers will host its fifth annual Tour de Briq’s fundraiser for Cycling Without Age of Marathon County from noon to 4 p.m. July 8.

The cycling group has organized four unique rides that travel from Aspirus YMCA in Weston to two, three, four, or all five of Briq’s soft-serve locations in Wausau and Mosinee.

The three- four- and five-stop rides start at noon. The two-stop ride starts at 12:30 p.m. The pace of the ride quickens with the three- four- and five-stop rides. A freewill donation of at least $20 is suggested.

Briq’s will provide free ice cream treats for the riders.

Cycling Without Age gives free rides to shut-ins and the elderly on tri-shaws, which are staffed by trained volunteer pilots. The people who receive these rides wouldn’t be able to have the joy of riding a bike on their own.

The Briq’s organization also supports Cycling Without Age throughout the season by giving tri-shaw riders free ice cream treats. The Wausau Wheelers will match donations raised for Cycling Without Age during this event up to $500 this year.

To participate

All cyclists meet at the Aspirus YMCA to register between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Tri-Shaw demonstrations and information on Cycling Without Age will be available onsite.

All riders must wear a helmet and follow the direction of the ride leader.

Rain date is July 9.

