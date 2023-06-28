Wausau Pilot & Review

Four people are in custody after what police describe as a high risk search warrant early Wednesday, part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

All four suspects, whose names have not been released, are due in court later this week, according to a Marathon County public release. Officials say there is no threat to the public and no one was injured in the action.

Marathon County Jail records show two inmates with a June 28 arrest date who are facing charges of manufacturing or delivering more than 50 grams of amphetamine and a third inmate being held on a charge of possessing a firearm after a felony conviction, but officials have not yet confirmed their involvement.

The Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force served the warrants. The group is a federal task force operating out of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department that is staffed by members of the FBI, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wausau Police and Everest Metro Police Departments and the Wisconsin National Guard, along with the Lincoln, Marathon and Portage County Sheriff’s departments.

The CWNTF was assisted by the Marathon County SWAT Team, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, the Wisconsin State Patrol SWAT Team, The Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Wisconsin DOJ – Department of Criminal Investigation, Marathon County Social Services, the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office, and the Marathon County Communications Division.

