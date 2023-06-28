Wausau Pilot & Review

Arrooo! My name is Little Dipper and I’m ready to be the brightest star in your life. I’m here with my siblings but I think I’m the best in the bunch (don’t tell my brothers and sisters)! I’m a handsome and playful pup who is ready and willing to learn and to love. I’m friendly with other pets and a little on the goofy side; I’ll give everything I have to you. My bags are packed- hope to see you soon!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

