This week’s featured cocktail is crisp and refreshing, not to mention beautiful! The Rasmopolitan is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.
Cocktail of the Week: Rasmopolitan
- 1 1/2 oz. Raspberry vodka
- 3/4 oz. Chambord
- 1 oz. Cranberry juice
- Splash of fresh lime juice
- Raspberries, for garnish
To create this drink, shake the liquid ingredients, pour into martini glass and garnish with a raspberry or two for good measure. Sit back and enjoy!
For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.