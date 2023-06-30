By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Cordero Lewis booking photo, courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department Quo Vadis Jr. booking photo, courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department Tommie Haney booking photo, courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department

Three of four suspects arrested this week in an ongoing narcotics investigation appeared in court this week and are being held on cash bond.

Marathon County Assistant District Attorney Kyle Mayo confirmed that Tommie Haney, Cordero Lewis and Quovadas Lewis all appeared June 29 for probable cause hearing.

Haney, 43, is facing two counts each of manufacturing or delivering more than 50 grams of amphetamine and two counts of manufacturing or delivering cocaine. He was ordered held on a $100,000 cash bond.

Cordero Lewis, 38 is being held on a $5,000 cash bond. He is charged with manufacturing or delivering cocaine and possessing a firearm after a felony conviction.

Quo Lewis, 38, is facing two counts of manufacturing or delivering more than 50 grams of amphetamine and a charge of manufacturing or delivering fentanyl. His bond was set at $50,000.

Members of the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task force served warrants early Wednesday, June 28, and took four people into custody. The identity of the fourth suspect has not been released, and details about their suspected activities have not yet been made public.

The federal Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force operates out of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department that is staffed by members of the FBI, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wausau Police and Everest Metro Police Departments and the Wisconsin National Guard, along with the Lincoln, Marathon and Portage County Sheriff’s departments.

Haney, Cordero Lewis and Quovadas Lewis have adjourned initial appearances scheduled for July 18, Mayo said.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.