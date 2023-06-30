Aniwa
July 4, 2023
Events from 5:30-10 p.m. Aniwa’s Central Park. Fireworks at dusk.
Antigo
July 4, 2023
Fireworks at Antigo High School at dusk.
Athens
July 3, 2023
Fireworks will be set off by the cemetery – they will be visible from Memorial Park
Boulder Junction
July 4, 2023
Events all day. Fireworks at 10 p.m. at the Boulder Junction Airport.
Eagle River
Events all day.
Friendship
July 2, 2023
Fireworks at dusk on Friendship Beach at dusk
Iola
July 3, 2023 at Taylor Field. Fireworks at dusk
Lake Dubay
July 1, 2023
Bullheads Bar & Grill
Manitowish Waters
July 4, 2023
Fireworks at 9:45 over Rest Lake Park
Marshfield
July 4, 2023
Marshfield Fairgrounds Park
The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10:05 p.m.
Merrill
July 4, 2023
Smith Center
Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. or later
Minocqua
4th of July Festivities on July 4, 2023
Fireworks at dark downtown
Mosinee
July 4, 2023
River Park, Mosinee
Fireworks at dusk
Phelps
July 4, 2023
Fireworks over North Twin Lake at dusk.
Phillips
July 4, 2023
Fireworks will be held that evening at dusk at Elk Lake Park.
Rib Lake
July 3, 2023. Rain date July 4. Fireworks at dusk
Rhinelander
July 4, 2023
Fireworks at dusk at Hodag Park.
Rothschild
July 4, 2023
Fireworks from Wausau downtown airport. The airport is not open to spectators. Viewing will be visible from locations and parks along the Wisconsin River and Lake Wausau.
St. Germain
July 2, 2023
Events all day in downtown. Fireworks at dusk in town park.
Schofield
July 4, 2023
Fireworks from Wausau downtown airport. Airport is not open to spectators. Viewing will be visible from locations and parks along the Wisconsin River and Lake Wausau.
Stevens Point
Fireworks from Riverfront Rendezvous on July 2, 2023
Tomahawk
July 4, 2023
Events happening all day. Fireworks at dusk. Watch from Kwahamot Bay, SARA Park, or Lake Mohawksin.
Wausau
July 2, 2023
Willow Springs will host a fireworks celebration at dusk, with events held all day.
July 4, 2023
Fireworks from Wausau Downtown Airport.