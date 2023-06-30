Aniwa

July 4, 2023

Events from 5:30-10 p.m. Aniwa’s Central Park. Fireworks at dusk.

Antigo

July 4, 2023

Fireworks at Antigo High School at dusk.

Athens

July 3, 2023

Fireworks will be set off by the cemetery – they will be visible from Memorial Park

Boulder Junction

July 4, 2023

Events all day. Fireworks at 10 p.m. at the Boulder Junction Airport.

Eagle River

Events all day.

Friendship

July 2, 2023

Fireworks at dusk on Friendship Beach at dusk

Iola

July 3, 2023 at Taylor Field. Fireworks at dusk

Lake Dubay

July 1, 2023

Bullheads Bar & Grill

Manitowish Waters

July 4, 2023

Fireworks at 9:45 over Rest Lake Park

Marshfield

July 4, 2023

Marshfield Fairgrounds Park

The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10:05 p.m.

Merrill

July 4, 2023

Smith Center

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. or later

Minocqua

4th of July Festivities on July 4, 2023

Fireworks at dark downtown

Mosinee

July 4, 2023

River Park, Mosinee

Fireworks at dusk

Phelps

July 4, 2023

Fireworks over North Twin Lake at dusk.

Phillips

July 4, 2023

Fireworks will be held that evening at dusk at Elk Lake Park.

Rib Lake

July 3, 2023. Rain date July 4. Fireworks at dusk

Rhinelander

July 4, 2023

Fireworks at dusk at Hodag Park.

Rothschild

July 4, 2023

Fireworks from Wausau downtown airport. The airport is not open to spectators. Viewing will be visible from locations and parks along the Wisconsin River and Lake Wausau.

St. Germain

July 2, 2023

Events all day in downtown. Fireworks at dusk in town park.

Schofield

July 4, 2023

Fireworks from Wausau downtown airport. Airport is not open to spectators. Viewing will be visible from locations and parks along the Wisconsin River and Lake Wausau.

Stevens Point

Fireworks from Riverfront Rendezvous on July 2, 2023

Tomahawk

July 4, 2023

Events happening all day. Fireworks at dusk. Watch from Kwahamot Bay, SARA Park, or Lake Mohawksin.

Wausau

July 2, 2023

Willow Springs will host a fireworks celebration at dusk, with events held all day.

July 4, 2023

Fireworks from Wausau Downtown Airport.

Like this: Like Loading...