Akin Agar

WAUSAU – Akin Agar has been named chief technology officer at Connexus Credit Union.

In this role, Agar will oversee all business technology areas to ensure continued delivery of Connexus’ member, employee and organizational needs in innovation, operations, data and security.

“Akin joins us with over 20 years of dedicated experience serving the financial services industry, bringing us a fresh perspective and innovative ideas that will support Connexus’ continued investment in cutting-edge technology and information security,” said Boyd Gustke, Connexus prsident and CEO.

