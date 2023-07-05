By Shereen Siewert

In the wake of a staff survey reflecting significant dissatisfaction at the Wausau School District, some teachers say district officials have failed to follow through on earlier promises to improve communication and address concerns.

District officials issued a staff pulse survey in April to gauge satisfaction on a school-by-school basis. The results varied significantly from east side to west side schools, particularly at the city’s two high schools, and overall showed just half of staff are “proud” of the Wausau School District. At East, just over 2 percent of staff surveyed said the building culture is extremely positive, and an overwhelming number of East staffers – nearly 72 percent – said the building culture and climate are either “somewhat” or “extremely” negative. At West, less than 7 percent of staff said the same.

A more detailed questionnaire was sent in 2021. Then, attitudes among teachers and other staff appeared to be more positive, though their collective views on district administration and members of the school board were lukewarm. In 2021, 65% of staff said that district administration is “responsive to major concerns of employees” while 68% said they trusted district leadership.

In response to the 2021 surveys, Hilts pledged to hold listening sessions in each school to better respond to staff concerns. But that, teachers say, never happened, and confidence appears to be eroding.

The newspaper reached out to Communications Director Diana White and Superintendent Keith Hilts last week to ask about the status of promised listening sessions, but did not receive a response.

Several educators have contacted Wausau Pilot & Review to share their views in light of the survey results, but asked that their names be withheld in order to protect their jobs. One teacher questioned the use of surveys altogether, which they said appears to be the administration’s “preferred way of gathering information from staff.” That’s a problem, they said, because there are no opportunities to contribute to the conversation.

“Other communications with staff are virtually one-way,” the educator said. “Dr. Hilts, rather than go to buildings and talk with staff, sends one-way video messages and I’m in good company with others who don’t even watch them anymore. It’s pointless because they’re controlled and offer no opportunities for discussion or questions. I don’t trust anything Hilts says any longer and that’s a general sense among many.”

Some staffers are also speaking out about the way district officials responded to a complaint against former Wausau East band director Rob Perkins, who resigned while under fire for using racist and homophobic language in the classroom. They say that the district’s proposed solution – training for all staff – is the wrong call and disrespectful to the many staffers who already embrace inclusivity.

“In fact, their proposed solution shows just how out of touch district administration is with what actually is happening in the buildings,” they said.

Student discipline, a key issue that emerged in recent months as former students reported harassment they experienced in the classroom at the hands of their peers, was also problematic even in the 2021 survey, with just 54% of staff saying discipline was handled consistently in the district.

Some former students have come forward and spoken to members of the Wausau School Board alleging that their concerns about fellow students and even staff often fell on deaf ears. One former student, 2016 East graduate Katherine Plier, told the board in May that Perkins was aware of threats made to her by another student but did nothing.

Wausau School Board President James Bouche said he was glad to learn the administration issued the survey, which he said can be a useful tool in preparing for the future.

“As a Board, we are looking forward to the administration’s data gathering, results accrued, problems identified and resolutions created,” Bouche said. “It is the Administration’s responsibility to do this and then give a complete report to the school Board. We as Board members will wait for the Administration’s presentation on the What and Why of the Survey.”

But Bouche said he was surprised by the low response rate and said surveys are not very conclusive with a limited amount of input.

“As an administrator, I used to strive for more than 80% respondents to surveys I would send out; I am surprised that we received only about 54% responding to the survey,” he said. “Personally, I was surprised at this data point. “

So far, the district has refused to release individual comments received along with surveys that could give context to the results and shed light on specific concerns. That data is being withheld from a Wausau Pilot & Review open records request.