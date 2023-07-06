Wausau Pilot & Review

Agribusiness is a key Wisconsin industry, but it takes a mighty toll on the mental health of the farmers who drive it. Long hours coupled with the burden farms take on at the start of each season to grow crops or raise livestock create physical and financial risks, all of which create a stressful environment that can be difficult to navigate.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, July 7, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Wisconsin bestselling author Michael Perry and University of Wisconsin Center for Dairy Profitability Farm Succession Outreach Specialist Joy Kirkpatrick for a discussion on farmer wellbeing and mental health. Perry will share highlights from his latest book, “Forty Acres Deep,” which chronicles one fictional Wisconsin farmer’s struggles, while Kirkpatrick, a certified adult mental health first aid trainer, will discuss the unique challenges faced by Wisconsin’s farming community.

Join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or email questions to ideas@wpr.org.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

