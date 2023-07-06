Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – D.C. Everest scored nine runs in the first two innings and went on to defeat Wausau 10-5 in a Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference baseball game Wednesday night at Simon Field.

D.C. Everest pulled into third place in the WVLC at 6-4 (9-5 overall), while Wausau drops to 13-9 and 5-5 in conference play.

Logan George and Colin Ebersold each had two hits for Everest, which had nine in all, and Jake Vercimak drove in three runs to help lead the way to the victory.

Wausau was held to four hits and scored all five of its runs in the top of the second inning as Ryan Rodemeier drove in a pair of Bryce Heil another.

Noah Chmielewski picked up the win for Everest, tossing 5 2/3 innings of two-hit, shutout ball.

Wausau hosts Plover on Thursday at 8 p.m. at Athletic Park.

D.C. Everest 10, Wausau 5

Wausau 050 000 0 – 5 4 2

D.C. Everest 360 100 x – 10 9 1

WP: Noah Chmielewski. LP: Oliver Turajski.

SO: Turajski (1 2/3 inn.) 1, Tony Iaffaldano (2 inn.) 3, Brandon Gwidt (2 1/3 inn.) 3; Jack Dvorak (1 1/3 inn.) 2, Chmielewski (5 2/3 inn.0 4. BB: Turajski 1, Iaffaldano 2, Gwidt 1; Dvorak 5, Chmielewski 1.

Top hitters: W, Ryan Rodemeier 1×4, 2 RBI; Jesse Osness 2B, run; Landon Parlier 2B; Bryce Heil RBI. DC, Andrew Cotter 2 runs, RBI; Colin Ebersold 2×5, RBI; Jake Vercimak 2B, 3 RBI; Logan George 2×3, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBI.

Records: Wausau 13-9, 5-5 Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference; D.C. Everest 9-5, 6-4 Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference.

