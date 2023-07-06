Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Kaylee C. Slozes, 30, of Mosinee. July 6, 2023: Bail jumping, operating while revoked Troy Olsen, 48, of Wausau. June 30, 2023: Possession of cocaine, manufacture or deliver amphetamine, bail jumping Chue Vang, 35, of Wausau. July 5 2023: Misappropriate ID info to avoid penalty, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping Melissa Malueg, 39, of Wausau. July 5, 2023: Bail jumping, carrying a concealed knife, possess an illegally obtained prescription, disorderly conduct, theft Sarah Ebertsch, 41, of Wausau. June 30, 2023: Possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping Arlin Zastrow, 62, of Weston. June 29, 2023: Possession of child pornography, bail jumping Christopher McGuirk, 34, of Mosinee. Initial appearance July 6, 2023 after transport from Colorado: Burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping Zachary Williams, 28, of Stratford. July 3, 2023: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer Brandon Hervey, 31. July 3, 2023: Substantial battery, burglary, bail jumping, disorderly conduct