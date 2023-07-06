Wausau Pilot & Review

Marathon County residents can have a hand in determining broadband access expansion plans by filling out an online survey to gauge speed, costs and availability.

Survey results will be used to form a county and state plan to address the needs of residents in areas where internet is not available, too expensive, under performing or difficult to access through subscription options. State officials say about 250,000 locations in Wisconsin lack internet speeds of 25/3 Mbps, which will be prioritized as broadband service is rolled out. More lack access to reliable, affordable internet service and some have no options whatsoever.

In support of the Wisconsin Broadband Office’s efforts to understand Wisconsinites’ experience with internet, including their needs, barriers, and network performance, the Marathon County Broadband Task Force is encouraging all households to take the Wisconsin Internet Self-Report (WISER) survey online<https://maps.psc.wi.gov/apps/WISER/index.html> at https://maps.psc.wi.gov/apps/WISER/index.html or via phone by calling 608-261-6026. The information gathered will help shape internet planning efforts as through Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) funding.



The WISER online survey includes a speed test and is designed to capture residents’ experience with internet service or lack thereof (i.e., service quality, cost burden, and more) to assist the County and the Wisconsin Broadband Office in accurately understanding the variety of broadband needs.



The Wisconsin BEAD program aims to connect every Wisconsin resident to high speed internet. The federal government will allocate funding through the program to deploy affordable, reliable high speed internet service nationwide.

The program will provide funding to work with local internet service providers to connect locations with reliable or adequate internet. Wisconsin will be receiving more than $1 billion in federal funds over the next few years to support the effort.

