Thousands of visitors are expected to attend what has become a Wausau tradition this weekend, when the Taste ‘n’ Glow balloon rally returns for another year.

The Trailmates Snowmobile Club hosts this amazing hot air balloon rally at their grass drags on the west side of Wausau. Year number three promises more fun and a unique opportunity to spend time with friends and family.

Gates open at 11 a.m. Friday with a strong lineup of events. On Saturday and Sunday, the day will begin with a balloon flight set for 6:30 a.m. and a pancake breakfast. Expect a balloon glow at 9 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday

The event will also have shuttle services available to the grounds, 141678 Stettin Rd, which is west of Stettin Town Hall.

The shuttles will run on Friday from 4-10 p.m., and Saturday from 2-10 p.m. Pickups are only available until 7 p.m.

Shuttles run every 30 minutes from the following locations:

Store In Door (Formerly Shopko) – 200 S 18th Ave, Wausau

Granite Peak – 227200 Snowbird Ave, Wausau

Weston Town Hall – 4747 Camp Phillips Rd, Weston

Central WI Convention & Expo Center – 10101 Market St, Rothschild

(South) On-site Parking Lot (Entrance 120th Ave)- 4-10PM Friday & Saturday

Admission is $5 and kids 5 and under are free.

Click here for a full schedule and additional Taste ‘N Glow details.

