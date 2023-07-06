Damakant Jayshi

City leaders are one step closer to closing a sale between Wausau and the Community Development Authority to continue income-based affordable housing to tenants living with disabilities.

The Wausau Community Development Authority provides stable, quality affordable housing opportunities for low and moderate income families throughout the local community.

Wausau bought the property, at 703 Fulton St., after the housing crash of 2008-09 using federal stimulus funds under the Neighborhood Stabilization Program, or NSP, then partnered with North Central Health Care to provide housing for eight clients with disabilities. Residents at the home live on their own with some services provided to them, said Community Development Manager Tammy Stratz. Tenants pay rent based on 30 percent of gross income, with a one-year lease that is re-evaluated each year.

But NCHC pulled out of the arrangement in September 2022.

During this week’s Economic Development Committee meeting, Stratz said a new organization, Succeed, emerged to assume services to tenants and the CDA is offering assurances that affordable housing at the site will continue.

Committee members want more than a verbal commitment. They sought clear assurances that rent will continue to be tied to the tenants’ income after the sale of the building.

Alder Tom Kilian, who represents Dist. 3, asked whether the city could contractually secure the arrangement.

“If Succeed intends to do this, is there a way to provide more of an assurance than just a handshake to make sure these tenants at least have the opportunity to continue with services as long as possible?” he asked.

Stratz said she was unsure whether the city could legally impose such a condition, though there was no reason to believe the CDA, with a mission of providing housing to low income residents, would not honor its commitment.

Dist. 7 Alder Lisa Rasmussen moved to formalize the city’s intent to continue income-based affordable housing at the units.

“We are transferring it to the entity that’s best capable of keeping it that way but I think, both from the minutes of the meeting and in the resolution that does transfer it, it should be made clear that our intention is that those units stay income-controlled from rent standpoint,” Rasmussen said.

Stratz said she will retrieve minutes from a recent discussion with CDA staff regarding the sale. The resolution will be modified to reflect the intent of the committee before heading to the full council for final approval.