By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau man who assaulted a young girl over a five-year-span, beginning when she was just 10 years old, will spend well over a decade in prison after his sentencing last week in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Joshua C. Wells, 42, was convicted in March during a plea hearing of repeated sexual assault of the same child. Charges were filed after the girl, who is now an adult, came forward, and police say the assaults began in August 2013 at a Kronenwetter home.

Online court records show Wells had five additional open felony cases in Marathon County at the time of his conviction. In 2018, Wells was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child, a case involving a different alleged victim. He faced three separate bail jumping cases, filed between August 2021 and March 2022. Then in July 2022, Wells was charged with violating a harassment restraining order and ordered to have no contact with two alleged victims. Charges related to those cases were dismissed but read into the record in March, when Wells was convicted of assaulting the girl.

Circuit Judge Scott Corbett, who ordered a presentencing investigation into Wells in March, presided over the case. At a June 30 hearing, Judge Corbett sentenced Wells to 15 years in prison but allowed 338 days of credit for time served while awaiting trial. Wells will be required to spend 10 years on extended supervision once he is released from custody.

Judge Corbett issued additional guidelines for Wells, who will be required to register as a sex offender. Wells was ordered not to attempt contact with any victims nor their family members and he will be required to live in an approved, verifiable residence upon his eventual release from prison. He is to have no contact with minors unless approved by his agent and with an adult sober chaperone, while maintaining absolute sobriety from drugs and alcohol.

Wells is also serving a sentence for an unrelated drug distribution case in Portage County.