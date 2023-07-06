For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks had a season-high run total as they throttled Fond du Lac 16-8 on Wednesday evening at Athletic Park in Northwoods League baseball action.

The Woodchucks (21-16/1-1) started the game with bats swinging, scoring seven runs in the first three innings. The first runs would come from a two-RBI single by Michael Maginnis (Georgia State), scoring Jesse Donohoe (Georgia State) and Colin Brueggemann (Oklahoma State).

Fond du Lac (14-23/1-1) could not stop Wausau as the Chucks scored five runs in the second. Jake English (Kansas) crushed the ball out past center field for a two-run home run. Mark Shallenberger (Evansville) would get in on the fun by hitting his first of two home runs in the game – a three-run home run, making the score 7-0.

Wausau scored four more unanswered before the Dock Spiders would attempt a comeback – but scoring eight late runs wouldn’t be enough to overcome the Woodchucks.

Wausau pitcher Nic Schutte (Western Kentucky) made his first start of the season and picked up the win in five scoreless innings of work. He struck out three batters.

Brueggemann hit two doubles in the game as part of a 3-for-5 night and picked up two RBIs.

As part of Shallenberger’s 3-for-5 night, his two home runs resulted in five RBI and three runs scored as well for the Chucks.

Maginnis also hit a home run for Wausau, his second of the season bringing in two runs.

Wausau will travel to Green Bay on Wednesday to take on the Rockers at 6:35 p.m.

