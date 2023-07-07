Wausau Pilot & Review

A 7-year-old girl is missing from Lac du Flambeau, prompting a statewide AMBER Alert that was issued late Friday.

Brylee Eades

According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Brylee EJ Eades was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Friday being helped into a white vehicle by a female with dark hair, a tanned complexion and wearing a pink dress. The sighting was on Wazhashk Trail in Lac du Flambeau, according to an alert issued at about 10:30 p.m. July 7. A man appeared to be driving the vehicle.

Brylee is described as 4’4″ weighing about 56 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and has a mole on her right forehead at the hairline. She was last seeing a pink shirt with the word “Pink” written on the front, jean shorts and no shoes. She has an overbite and a gap in her top front teeth.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police at 844-267-6648. In an emergency situation, dial 911.

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network is managed by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation.

