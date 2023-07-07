Wausau Pilot & Review

Recent D.C. Everest alumna Elizabeth Krause earned second place in the U.S. in the Teach and Train event at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America national competition.

The event took place from July 2-6 in Denver, Colo.

Stacy Peterson, FCCLA Advisor and Family and Consumer Education teacher noted that in her “20+ years of advising FCCLA, this is the first time a DCE student has reached this level of achievement. I am beyond proud of Elizabeth’s accomplishments.”

Krause is a 2023 graduate of D.C. Everest.

FCCLA is a national Career and Technical Student Organization for students in Family and Consumer Sciences courses that helps students develop leadership skills and experience personal growth through character development, creative and critical thinking, interpersonal communication, practical knowledge, and career preparation. Throughout the year FCCLA students participate in competitive events where they acquire industry insights and employable skills while exploring career pathways.

A series of regional/district and state competitive events culminate in the national competition.

Like this: Like Loading...