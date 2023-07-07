Wausau Pilot & Review

The sixth annual Hmong Wausau Festival kicks off on Saturday, July 29.

The festival showcasing Hmong life and culture will again be held at People’s Sports Complex, 602 E. Kent St. according to the Hmong American Center, Inc., the host of the event.

“The Hmong Wausau Festival will consist of singing and dancing competitions, Mr. Hmong Royalty Pageant, sports tournaments, food and merchandise vendors, fireworks, and other cultural and arts entertainment throughout the two-day weekend,” the statement said.

If past festivals are any indication, the two-day event will likely draw in thousands of visitors.

“The Hmong Wausau Festival continues to be the largest Southeast Asian Festival in central Wisconsin, and one of the fastest growing Southeast Asian Festival in the United States,” said Yee Leng Xiong, event chair for the Hmong Wausau Festival and the Executive Director of the Hmong American Center. “The Hmong Wausau Festival continues to bring in thousands of attendees from all across the Midwest and the United States.”

Gates will open to public at 7 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday and the grand parade and the opening ceremony is scheduled at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Fireworks are slated to be held at 9 p.m. the same day. The organizers said the events tickets can only be purchased on the day of the festival at the festival grounds.

For more details, see the full statement.