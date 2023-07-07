Wausau Pilot & Review

Kronenwetter Fire Capt. Steve Toboyek. Contributed photo

Fifty-two years ago, in a single garage stall behind the A&W Building, the Kronenwetter Fire Department was born. Ten residents answered the call for volunteers, including 28-year-old paper mill employee, Steve Toboyek.

“If you could stand and hold a hose, you got hired,” Toboyek said. “The first few years we didn’t get paid anything. We got $50 for Christmas, and back then that was big money.”

The blazes were fought with Truck 50, the original KFD firetruck bought for $17,000. The truck was equipped with a 1000-gallon portable tank and a portable fire pump. There were no radios or cell phones to alert the volunteers. Instead, a few of the firefighters were given a red landline phone.

Outfitted with rubber jackets, hip boots, and plastic black helmets, the volunteers would respond to the fire calls in their personal vehicles. In fact, they would use the lights in their cars to illuminate the scene.

Much has changed over the years, but Toboyek’s desire to serve has not.

“You have to have it in you to help. That’s what it is. You want to help people. You don’t want to leave anyone behind. You want to get them,” Toboyek said. “When you get to a scene you want to save as much property as you can.”

The original Kronenwetter Fire Department volunteers (Steve is second from the right on the bottom row.)

On Monday, July 10, 2023, Toboyek will be recognized for his incredible service to the Village of Kronenwetter during the regular Village Board meeting.

“Steve has touched many lives both on the fire department and in the community,” said Fire Chief Theresa O’Brien. “He has been a teacher and a brother to many and can tell many stories about his years on the department. To listen to his stories is truly amazing.”

Currently, Toboyek’s grandson, Andy Toboyek, serves on the Kronenwetter Fire Department.

The Village Board meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the Board Room on the lower level of the Kronenwetter Municipal Center at 1582 Kronenwetter Drive.

