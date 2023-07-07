Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Plover scored a run thanks to a two-out error in the top of the ninth inning and held on to defeat Wausau 4-3 in a Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference baseball game Thursday night at Athletic Park.

Plover (23-3, 9-1 WVLC) led 3-0 after three innings before Wausau rallied. The Bulldogs scored twice in the fourth on an RBI single by Bryce Heil and a fielder’s choice RBI by Aidan Vachowiak, and tied the game with a run in their last at-bat as Heil delivered a sacrifice fly to plate Oliver Turajski.

Plover was able to squeak out the unearned run in the top of the ninth and Kaden Thauer worked around a two-out double by Wausau’s Landon Parlier to get the final out and end the game.

Wausau starter Noah Stroming was superb, going eight innings with 11 strikeouts, just one walk and only two hits allowed before being pulled after he eclipsed the limited 100-pitch plateau.

Wausau (13-10, 5-6 WVLC) will compete at the Gopher Classic in Minnesota from Friday through Sunday.

Plover 4, Wausau 3 (9 inn.)

Plover 102 000 001 – 4 4 1

Wausau 000 200 100 – 3 7 1

WP: Kaden Thauer. LP: Lucas Hager.

SO: Braylen Nystrom (6 inn.) 6, Ben Fonti (1 inn.) 0, Thauer (2 inn.) 4; Noah Stroming (8 inn.) 11, Hager (1 inn.) 0. BB: Nystrom 2, Fonti 0, Thauer 0; Stroming 1, Hager 0.

Top hitters: P, Jackson Fox 2 runs; Biechler 2×3. W, Landon Parlier 2×2, 2B,run; Bryce Heil 1×3, 2 RBI.

Records: Plover 23-3, 9-1 Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference; Wausau 13-10, 5-6 Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference.

Like this: Like Loading...