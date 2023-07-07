For Wausau Pilot & Review

ASHWAUBENON – The surging Wausau Woodchucks could not get the last run they needed across and dropped a 6-5 decision to the Green Bay Rockers in Northwoods League baseball action Thursday night at Capital Credit Union Park.

Down 6-1 going into the sixth inning, Wausau (21-17 overall/1-2 second half) needed to get something working to stay in the game. After loading the bases with no outs, Brady Jurgella (Minnesota) came to the plate and delivered in a big way, hitting his first triple of the season and scoring all three runners.

Jurgella scored on a Jesse Donohoe (Georgia State) RBI single, cutting the Chucks’ deficit to 6-5.

Those four runs would not be enough though, as still needing one run to tie, Wausau was held scoreless in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings by Green Bay (23-17/2-1).

Mark Shallenberger (Evansville) and Colin Brueggemann (Oklahoma State) each had multi-hit games for Wausau. Brueggemann’s hit streak is now at 13 games.

Woodchucks relief pitcher Dominick Reid (Oklahoma State) pitched two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth, striking out one.

Wausau returns home to face off against Green Bay on Friday night at Athletic Park. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. and it will be Fireworks Friday, sponsored by Festival Foods.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

