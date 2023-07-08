Wausau Pilot & Review

EDINA, Minn. – The Wausau Post 10 Legion baseball team split a pair of games on the opening day of the Gopher Legion Baseball Classic on Friday.

Wausau defeated Chaska (Minn.) 13-1 and lost to Fargo (N.D.) Post 400 Stars 8-5.

Wausau scored multiple runs in three different innings to make quick work of Chaska in the opener, with the game ending after five innings due to the 10-run rule.

Caden Werth tossed a complete game for Wausau, scattering seven hits while giving up just one run.

Brenna Fictum, Landon Parlier, Dylan Dobartz and Ryan Rasmussen each had two hits, with Parlier driving in three, and Rasmussen and Werth adding two RBI each.

Fargo scored in four of its six at-bats to offset a five-run fourth inning by Wausau in the Bulldogs’ second game of the day.

Aidan Vachowiak was 2-for-3 and had an RBI, as did Jesse Osness, Jackson Albee and Brandon Gwidt.

Pool play in the tournament continues Saturday with Wausau taking on Creighton (Neb.) No. 2 at 9 a.m. and Edina (Minn.) at 4:30 p.m.

