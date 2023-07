Wausau Pilot & Review

Two vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday morning on Hwy. 51 at Hwy. 8, north of Tomahawk and west of Rhinelander.

Tomahawk EMS and fire crews responded to the scene of the crash at about 8:50 a.m. on July 9. One person was injured in the crash, but the severity of those injuries is unclear at this time.

