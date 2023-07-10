Wausau Pilot & Review

Crews from Wausau, SAFER, Maine, Amherst and Nekoosa are among the dozens of departments that responded Monday to a five-alarm blaze in Rosholt.

The initial call came in at 9034 Hemlock Road at about 9 a.m. July 10 alerting crews to smoke coming from a hay shed. Then flames were reported, prompting additional units through a MABAS box alarm.

According to the Point Plover Metro Wire, several EMS units and ambulances were at the scene, with at least three personnel transported for heat-related injuries. Relief trucks from the Salvation Army and Red Cross arrived about five hours after the fire was reported, bringing cold water and hot pizza for the firefighters working the blaze.

The barn is a total loss, officials said. Metro Wire reports the cause of the blaze is under investigation but does not appear suspicious.

