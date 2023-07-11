MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the City of Wausau is an applicant for funding for four projects through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system.

The four projects include:

Construction of a watermain from Stettin Drive to Stewart Park, replacing watermains on Eau Claire Blvd and the construction of a watermain looping on the west side

Construction of a granular activated carbon (GAC) treatment system for PFAS

An interim treatment for PFAS

Lead service line replacement program

Activities related to these projects are minor actions under Chapter NR 150, Wis. Admin. Code, for which no environmental analysis is required; however, following the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program federal requirement 40 C.F.R. §35.3580, an environmental review must be conducted before funding these projects.

The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program has determined that the projects will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the projects.

The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of these projects. Submit comments by July 21, 2023 to:

Department of Natural Resources

C/O Michelle Brietzman, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2

101 S Webster St.

P.O. Box 7921 Madison, WI 53707

DNRCFELEnvironmentalReview@wisconsin.gov

Based on the comments received, the SDWLP may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the DNR’s consideration of the projects’ impacts and reasonable alternatives.

