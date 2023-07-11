KRONENWETTER – In October 2021, artist Jessica Kopecky put the finishing touches on the “Kronenwetter: Journey Through Progress” mural on the fence at the corner of Kowalski Road and Old Highway 51.

The mural was the brainchild of longtime Kronenwetter resident Emil Wasniewski. For years he had an idea brewing about a mural illustrating the history of Kronenwetter. When he saw the fence on Kowalski Road he went to work.

Artist Jessica Kopecky completed the mural, “Kronenwetter: Journey Through Progress,” in 2021. Photo courtesy Kronenwetter.

“That fence was put up and I kept looking at that, and I thought what a shame, graffiti could go on there, why not have a nice mural, so I went researching,” he said.

Wasniewski set out on a venture that had never been accomplished in Kronenwetter. He met many challenges, including funding, approval from the Village Board and finding an artist, but he never gave up.

“I guess I’m a bullheaded Polack when I put my mind to something,” he said.

Lions Club member Emil Wasniewski gave train rides to earn money for the Kronenwetter mural. Photo courtesy Kronenwetter.

It took a year to get the final OK from the Village Board. Funding came from the Lions Club, TDS, the Foundation for the Arts of Wausau, individual donations and money he made while operating a barrel train at Lions Club events.

Kopecky helped turn Wasniewski’s ideas into a 120-foot chronological depiction of the village’s story.

Kopecky said Wasniewski wanted specific places and objects on the mural. She spent hours listening to his historical narrative of the village. He tracked down original photos to show her and drove her to distinct locations around the area.

The mural details the progress of Kronenwetter from 1880 to the present day.

“I’m very excited. It was a lot of work for the two people,” said Lions Club member Dennis Pierson. “It made us unique as a village to have something that showcases our history.”

The ribbon cutting

When: 5 p.m. July 13

Where: Corner of Kowalski Road and Old Highway 51

More information: Emil Wasniewski and artist Jessica Kopecky will be present.

Source: Village of Kronenwetter

Like this: Like Loading...