WAUSAU – Enjoy a night out filled with unique sample cocktails and dishes curated specially for Booze & Botany and inspired by locally grown ingredients and botanicals from the gardens and nearby farms.

North central Wisconsin’s finest chefs and mixologists will craft special flavors from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 20 at Whitewater Music Hall, 130 First St., Wausau.

Booze & Botany will take over the venue, inside and out, for the evening. Guests can enjoy at least five drinks and dishes created with fresh local ingredients. This year features a mocktail as well. Guests receive cocktail and mocktail recipes upon entry. Also unique to this event is the opportunity to buy full-size drinks of all of the sample cocktails and mocktails created for this one night only.

The event also features a silent auction that includes Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers tickets, a golf package, dinner party package, locally handcrafted goods and small business specialty items. Any remaining Zulu Nyala African Safari Trip Raffle tickets from Monk Botanical Gardens will also be available for purchase ($100 each).

Tickets are $50 for non-members and $45 for Monk Botanical Gardens members. Members must enter the member promo code at checkout for the discount. Find it on your membership card. This is a 21 and over event.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://monkgardens.org/events/special-events/#booze.

Contact Monk Botanical Gardens with any questions at info@monkgardens.org or 715-261-6309.

