Wausau Pilot & Review

A 21-year-old man died Tuesday after allegedly racing with another driver in Taylor County.

Police say Ethan M. Berry died at the scene of the crash, reported at about 7 p.m. on Harper Drive in the Taylor County town of Rib Lake. A passenger in the vehicle, whose name has not been released, was seriously injured.

Taylor County Sheriff’s officials say Berry was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control navigating a curve in the road while racing another driver. Alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor in the crash.

Several arrests were made at the scene, but officials have not released any additional details.

This is a developing story.

