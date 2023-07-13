Adults can learn the how to compost during a free class on July 19 at Marathon County Public Library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The class will be held from 10-11 a.m. and will be repeated from 6-7 p.m. Free, with registration required. To register, visit https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=11942. For more information, call 715-261-7230.

Adults can join the library and Marathon County Historical Society for a presentation on the history of bathing suits on July 18 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, no registration required. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

Join the library for a class on prehistoric sharks on July 25 from 1-2 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

Adults can learn how to make flowers from book pages on July 27 from 4-6 p.m. at the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free, with no registration required. For more info, call 715-359-6208.

Crafters of all ages can join the library for a retro friendship bracelet and pin craft on July 27 from 1-3 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, no registration required. For more info, call 715-261-7230.





