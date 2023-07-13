Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fire crews and local agencies have made good progress towards containing the 730-acre Pallet Fire in Waushara County, southeast of Coloma.

The Pallet Fire, which started south of Hwy 21 on July 10, is now 100% contained. The acreage figure has been reduced slightly due to more accurate mapping of the fire perimeter.

Three primary structures and 16 secondary structures were lost. The wildfire was caused by debris burning.

Local crews are still on scene monitoring for hot spots and continuing mop-up efforts; all out-of-area personnel have been sent home.

For additional information on the fire or if anyone is interested in helping those impacted by the fire, please the Pallet Fire Information Line at 715-284-1475.

This will be the final news release on the Pallet Fire from the DNR unless a significant change occurs.

