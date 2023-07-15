Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of a person who was wanted by police and died after a chase on Hwy. 8 in Barron.

At about 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, U.S. Marshals, assisted by Barron County deputies and Barron officers were in pursuit on Hwy. 8 when the suspect allegedly collided with a vehicle stopped by the side of the road.

Officers approached the vehicle but the suspect refused to leave the vehicle, according to the DOJ. Officials say the suspect had a firearm inside the vehicle and had a gunshot wound when officers made contact, but police did not fire their weapons.

The suspect died at the scene. No one else was injured. Officials say officers’ cameras were activated during the exchange.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is working to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Barron County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

