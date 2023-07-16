Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Organize Donated Produce. Each week of the growing season, two local farms provide fresh, organic produce to be boxed and distributed to agencies in Marathon County. You and/or your team will help pack the produce into boxes for distribution. Work takes place Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon, at The Neighbors’ Place (Community Partners Campus) in Wausau. Register at unitedwaymc.org/volunteer or contact Carly at channey@unitedwaymc.org or 715-298-5719 for more information.

Keep the Community Closet Organized. Donation processing volunteers work behind the scenes ensuring items coming into the Community Closet are high quality and in keeping with our inventory management practices. Volunteers will take in donations, sort and launder clothing, and keep the shopping floor neat and tidy. Commitment is roughly 3 hours weekly or biweekly. Contact Carly at channey@unitedwaymc.org or 715-298-5719 for more information.

Help With Critical Home Repairs (No Experience Necessary). Habitat for Humanity needs help deconstructing existing decks, porches and home entrances for local residents in need of critical home repairs. Volunteers will remove existing construction materials and prep the site for new. Volunteers should be ages 18+, and able to lift 25 pounds, as well as bend and stand repeatedly. All training, safety equipment and tools will be provided. Volunteers must wear close-toed shoes. Contact Tiffany to sign up at 715-848-5042 or tarnold@habitatwausau.org.

Do You Have a Passion For Mental Health? National Alliance on Mental IIlness (NAMI) Northwoods seeks new board members. If you have an interest in serving on the board, email Tracy at info@naminorthwoods.org.

Do You Love The Outdoors? Monk Botanical Gardens seeks volunteers to help support their special events, including Booze & Botany in July and Theatre in the Gardens August through September. Contact Megan Johnson at 715-261-6309 to sign up.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Office Supplies Needed. Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin needs white copy paper, as well as stamps and labels for mailings. Contact Megan Belanger at 715-848-7207 or mail@bbbsncw.org to arrange a donation drop off.

Food Items Needed. The Wausau Community Warming Center is in need of soft foods, such as granola bars, snack bars, pudding cups and fruit cups. Call 715-849-3311 to schedule donation drop off.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

