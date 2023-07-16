Wausau Pilot & Review

Police have identified the man who died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash as 39-year-old Randall J. Beyer, of Lac du Flambeau.

The crash was reported at about 6:45 p.m. July 15 in the area of County Road A and Villa Road in the town of King, in Lincoln County. Police say Beyer vehicle died at the scene. No other passengers or vehicles were involved.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, police said.

Lincoln County was assisted by Tomahawk EMS, Tomahawk Fire, and the Lincoln County Coroner.

