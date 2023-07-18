The Great Northern Blues Society recently awarded music scholarships to four local students, the nonprofit announced this week.

This year, the four students receiving scholarships have been involved with both school and local music programs.

Newman Catholic High School

Wyatt Gasper has been in band and jazz band every year of high school. He plays the saxophone, and is considering marching band in college. He is an excellent student, and will pursue a career in science, likely medicine. He has participated in Solo & Ensemble performances annually and was selected to compete at the state level this year.

D.C. Everest Senior High School

Daniel Gerrits has been involved with many music events. He has been active in high school music and also played with the Central Wisconsin Musicians at UW-Stevens Point at Wausau. He plans to study music and teach.

Wausau West High School

Levi Mathins plans to study jazz at the University of North Texas. He has been involved in brass band, Jazz band, Wind Ensemble, Concert Chorale and Master Singers. He has also been involved in many music groups in the community and church. He also participated in the WSMA State Jazz Band.

Wausau East High School

Ian Harsh plans to study music education at UW-Stevens Point. He has been involved in band, jazz band, orchestra and church music. He has played for the Honor Flight band and the Northwoods Marching band. Ian was involved with theater tech crew, musical pit orchestras and many other activities outside of school.

The Great Northern Blues Society has donated nearly $22,000 to scholarship recipients at five area schools during the past several years. Money raised at the Blues Café shows in March each year helps fund these scholarships.

