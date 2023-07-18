Ava Blackburn. Photo courtesy Cellcom.

WAUSAU – Cellcom recently awarded 16 graduating high school seniors from its service area $750 scholarships, including Ava Blackburn (Wausau West High School) and Elsie Brzezinski (D.C. Everest Senior High School).

“Cellcom is proud to award scholarships to a remarkable group of students who have already made an impact in their communities,” said Cindy Durand, senior director of marketing communications at Cellcom. “Each of our recipients has been actively involved in their schools and their demonstrated leadership qualities will allow them to successfully pursue their career goals and continue to positively influence communities.”

Other recipients are Katelyn Pawlak (Bay Port High School), Amelia Gibbons (Green Bay Southwest High School), Chloe Lustila (Southern Door High School), Callie Miller (Southern Door High School), Madeline Bevins (Luxemburg-Casco High School), Nathaniel Pyeatt (Antigo High School), Julianna Bauknecht (Antigo High School), Onika Hotzel (Crivitz High School), Mackenzie Bailey (Suring High School), Megan Wagner (Gillett High School), Allison VanDerWegen (Kaukauna High School), Dacotah Yonker (Marion High School), Sammy Schneider (Neenah High School), and Melanie Sillars (John Edwards High School).

Recipients were selected based on community involvement, academic record, potential to succeed, leadership and participation in school activities, honors, work experience and an essay on community impact. Applicants were also required to reside within a county in Wisconsin or Michigan and plan to enroll in a full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or technical school.

