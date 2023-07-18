KRONENWETTER– Kronenwetter’s recent PFAS test results have prompted the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to cancel the remainder of the 2023 PFAS monitoring requirements, Kronenwetter announced today.

The DNR requires municipalities across the state to regularly test for PFAS in the water system. Because of its size, Kronenwetter’s water must be tested quarterly, which started in April.

“Our recent test results revealed good news for Kronenwetter,” said Mark Mackey, lead water operator, in a news release. “The results are similar to the first sample taken in March of 2022, which was well below the index threshold. These low numbers were the catalyst for receiving the waiver for the rest of this year’s testing.”

According to the DNR website, a waiver for reduced testing may be given if the first two samples are below the detection limit or after one initial sample below detection limit and the well source meets all other waiver criteria. Systems with low level detections can also be considered for waivers through the DNR’s standard waiver process.

PFAS (perfluoroakyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are human-made chemicals that have been produced since the 1950s. They are found in many consumer goods, including firefighting foam, fast food packaging and stain-resistant carpet.

PFAS can remain in the environment and the human body for long periods of time. Recent studies indicate that exposure to certain PFAS may have harmful health effects in people. It is not uncommon to find low levels of PFAS in drinking water supplies.

Testing for the two village wells costs $1,000 quarterly.

Find the NR 809 Safe Drinking Water Standards here.

