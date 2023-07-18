Don Kozlowski was presented the May 2023 Veteran Coffee Mug Award by Mike Heilmann, Director, at the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group meeting at Denny’s in Rothschild. Don, was thanked by the members for his service to our country and to our community.

He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1966 and served until 1970. He was stationed in White Sands (New Mexico), Japan and Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam.

Don plays a very active role as the Assistant Director at the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group including the coordination of the meal delivery program.

Don is the Vice-President of the Vietnam Veterans of America 479 and President of the Lincoln County Veterans Council. He is also a member of Hamburg Mar-Lin VFW Post 10203 where he served as Commander for 14 years. He continues to coordinate the Post’s Poppy Drive, Military Honors and maintains 10 area U.S. flags. Don is an active member of many other organizations including the Man of Honor and he continues to assist Veterans as much as possible.

Jeff Yunk was presented a Veteran Coffee Mug Award on June 26, 2023 by Mike Heilmann.

The group thanked Jeff for his service to our country and to our community. Jeff enlisted in the Army in 2006 and served in the Airborne Infantry until 2011. He was stationed in Germany and Italy.

Jeff is a very active member of the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group. He helps set up our display at our weekly meeting and at the Expo events. He coordinates our breakfast with the veterans at Mountain Terrace Senior Living. Jeff also provides military pins for our members at our meetings and has been busy with his daughter painting rocks with military art for veterans.

Jeff is the Service Officer at the Rib River DAV Chapter 31 and a member of the Peplin VFW 8280. He is a member and volunteer driver for the Wausau American Legion Post 10 veteran meal deliver program and a volunteer at Apex Angel’s and Warriors Veteran/Wolfdog Healing organization.

Every month the group nominates a military veteran, that is still serving his or her community, for a Veteran Coffee Mug Award. They are honored and presented a personally etched stainless steel coffee mug award at Denny’s in Rothschild. The award is sponsored by Everlasting Etchings, LLC., Kronenwetter. It is their way of thanking our Veterans for their service.

