Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

There have been some publicly well attended and contentious Marathon County Library board meetings in recent years, most of the controversy swirling around “age appropriate” books and their easy availability in the children’s section. Conservatives, me included, object to the sexualization of children. Liberals, on the other hand, decry censorship. Past proposals (almost no one is advocating removal of such books) have centered around book “placement.” Should a book like “Let’s Talk About It” authored by Erika Moen and Mathew Nolan, a book that purports to be “the teens guide to sex,” be at eye level to a five-year-old or advertised on the kids table, or even in the children’s section at all?

At the most recent board meeting, concerned citizen, mother and school teacher, Shantese Tarpey proffered a solution. She advocated a rating system similar to those at movies theaters, where parents and children could know what they are reading and where no child is denied access with parental approval. She passionately argued a reasoned compromise that most in our community could live with. But the board shot down this possible solution as well.

Now my take. This particular book, “Let’s Talk About It” in the “graphic novel format” goes well beyond offering healthy young teens a “what to expect,” regarding sex. It is a shameless “how to” for any and all unhealthy perversions regarding sex, with any and all kinds of partners. But not to worry. Although this book can graphicly teach your five-year old son how to properly douche after anal sex, (yes, the book really does!) rest assured, he won’t be introduced to taboo subjects like cigarettes and beer! And as horrifying as this book may be to any parent wishing to keep even a slightly religious household, let’s be honest, conservatives truly haven’t cared what grown adults do with their genitals or with whom since the 1960’s. Let adults who should know better revel in their concupiscence, but do we really have to give in to “grooming” the kids?

The MCL board’s arguments of censorship fall short. No one is proposing the removal of this book or others like it. And requiring a child to get parental permission is not banning a book. The comparisons voiced by some of the “lefties” at the meeting, comparing measures like Ms. Tarpey’s rating system to “Nazi book burnings” is ridiculous. First amendment violations brought by board members fall short as well. These are children, not adults. All societies past and present have acknowledged that there exists an appropriate age, whatever that may be, to deny some of the freedoms, (good and bad) that an adult enjoys.

One last observation. I find it ironic that the same politics that allow children to receive gender changing counseling and genital mutilation, in many cases without parental approval, is the same politics that would ban grown adults from Conversion Therapy, a simple form of counseling for those that choose and no longer want to practice homosexuality. Our “ inclusive” community leaders at City Hall not so long ago passed just such a resolution believing that grown adults can’t make their own choices, but the Marathon County Library Board believes that five-year olds can.

Orlando Alfonso, Wausau

Like this: Like Loading...