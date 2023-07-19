Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear Editor,

In response to the opinion “Library Board Fails Kids Again”.

Let me first say that I am not tech savvy nor am I well connected, nor am I a native of Wausau. I am a transplant of 20+years. Home owner, tax payer. I have raised a son that went to Wausau East High.

I believe that somewhere in the fine print of this meeting it was asked to stick to the topic and not stray to political, or religious items.

It is difficult if not impossible in this political climate not to stray there. Although there is an argument that our political system separates Church from State. The reality is just the opposite.

I attended that meeting. The woman presenting the request for a rating system, had quite a crowd with her. She also had 900 signatures supporting her point of view. I can only suspect that these were signed by people sharing her political religious beliefs. It is fairly easy to amass an army when you meet every week if not more and organize a following.

I left that meeting terrified and in tears. Mind you I am not one to run from conflict. But as I was leaving I was confronted by a woman questioning me on how I felt about child trafficking and abuse. How does one answer that? Then she told me Jesus loves me.

I tried to flee into the stacks to get myself together. She followed me pushing her issues.

My point is that in this “Democratic country” the freedoms, rules and beliefs of one conservative and christian agenda have been allowed to gain power and erode the right of the majority for years. This is what I saw and felt in that meeting on monday.

A rating system would be a foot in the door to a slippery slope for more sanctions to come. We’ve seen this happening all over our country eating away at personal expression, women’s autonomy, and what to teach and read in schools.

Someone mentioned that is one of the first things that was targeted in Germany in the 1930s. Books, and what to read. Books were banned and burned if they were not acceptable to those in power.

I said on Monday, and I say again. Be a parent to your children, not to others. Stay in your lane!

Mary Hoffman, Wausau

