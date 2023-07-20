By Evan Casey | Wisconsin Public Radio

The Wisconsin family of a U.S. soldier believed to be in custody in North Korea after crossing the border this week is asking for prayers for his safe return.

Claudine Gates, the mother of Pvt. 2nd Class Travis King, spoke briefly from her home in Racine Wednesday.

“I just want my son back. Get my son home, get my son home, and pray, pray that he comes back,” she told reporters from her front porch.

King’s brother, who declined to give his name, didn’t comment on specifics related to the incident when questioned by a WPR reporter Wednesday.

“We understand the gravity of the situation, and it’s all very unfortunate, we all wish it never happened, however … my mom’s already lost a child before, a son before, so it’s weighing very heavily on her, and we don’t want to discuss anything,” he said.

King crossed into North Korea “willfully and without authorization,” according to U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. During a press briefing, Austin said national defense officials are monitoring the situation and are “working to notify the soldier’s next of kin.”

King was detained on assault charges in a South Korean prison and was in the process of being sent back to the United States, according to The Associated Press. He was reportedly on his way to the airport and was supposed to be flown to Fort Bliss in Texas. But he instead managed to join a tour of the Korean border village of Panmunjom.

The AP reported that King then crossed into the country through the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). The DMZ is a long strip of land running across the Korean Peninsula that serves as a buffer zone between North and South Korea.

Gates didn’t respond to a request for an interview Wednesday, but she told ABC News she couldn’t see her son “doing anything like that.”

NPR reported that King had been with the Army since January 2021 and was on a Korean force rotation.

King’s brother declined to comment on his brother’s mental status Wednesday.

“In terms of speaking on Travis’ character, and all that stuff, there’s nothing that I’m going to say that’s going to change people’s opinions on it right now, so I’m not even going to comment on any of that, ’cause it’s not really going to make a difference,” he said.

King, 23, is a graduate of Park High School in Racine.

“We are keeping Racine resident Claudine Gates in our thoughts during this challenging time,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement.

This story was produced by Wisconsin Public Radio and is being republished by permission. See the original story here.

