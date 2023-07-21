Wausau Pilot & Review

Pictured Left to Right: Randy Weinberger, Jessica Fehlandt, Heather Becker, Emily Hase-Raney, Oscar Jackson, Wendy Krug, Gale Powers. Not pictured: Christopher Stamm, Adam Pellett, Cari Reynolds

This week’s featured local business is CHAR Grillhouse, which recently opened in the Jefferson Street Inn, 203 Jefferson St., Wausau. The bar opened in April, while food service launched May 11. After a soft opening, CHAR is now open seven days a week, offering a delightful menu in a sophisticated, yet comfortable, atmosphere. Wausau natives will remember this space first opening as City Grill, a popular stop for downtown shoppers and theater-goers. After a major indoor renovation and change in ownership, CHAR Grillhouse is now a must-try culinary destination once again.

Food and beverage manager Adam Pellett said he worked at the former City Grill a decade ago, with fond memories of its history and its place as a staple to many patrons in the Wausau area. Now, he said, the restaurant has a “City Grill feel with a twist.”

CHAR’s Adam Pellett poses for a photo in July 2023. Photo: Christina Kimball/Wausau Pilot & Review

“Excellent food, service, cocktails and wine. The restaurant has been renovated as a new start to something great,” Pellett said.

CHAR Grillhouse aims to provide attentive service, a unique dining experience and a bold take on their range of entrees and wine list, which was procured exclusively for the restaurant. This is not a franchise, which means the chef and staff have the freedom to experiment with spectacular flavors and uniquely tailored offerings that diners are already raving about.

Pellett said the name CHAR evokes precisely what patrons can expect from the menu: smokey, grilled, robust flavors and classic selections with flair.

One look at the refreshing menu will have your mouth watering, with creative takes on favorites like flatbreads and burgers, along with intriguing choices such as an ale-braised beef entree bowl and the butter-poached lobster risotto. The CHAR Kebobs have become a fan favorite, and it’s hard to pass up the chef’s beer cheese chips or the roasted bone marrow, both part of the dinner small plate menu. The artichoke dip, roasted tomato goat cheese bruschetta and charcuterie boards are all perfect for sharing, while the baked three-cheese French onion soup is utterly outstanding. And oh – the desserts!

CHAR Grillhouse will hold a ribbon cutting on Aug. 1, with their grand opening now set for Aug. 4-5.

Here, Pellett shares what readers want to know about the chef, the offerings, the specialties at CHAR – and what’s so great about doing business in downtown Wausau.

CHAR Grillhouse

Flatbread at CHAR Grillhouse

CHAR dessert

Honey Apple Char Chicken Salad

CHAR Grillhouse

Shrimp entree at CHAR

CHAR Kebab

Premium wines, craft coctails and more at CHAR

Oracio Zepeda-Rodriguez dedicated for 16 years in the kitchen, pictured with Executive Chef Oscar Jackson. Second to last pic

Q: Tell us about the chef and what diners can expect.

A: Chef Oscar Jackson was born and raised in Georgia. He was an intern at the Four Seasons Hotel and traveled throughout the eastern border. Chef is well-versed in a range of cooking styles from scratch and is classically French trained with expertise in new American and fusion. Diners can expect an explosion of bold flavors with hand cut steaks and farm-fresh ingredients for the best possible experience.

Q: How would you describe CHAR’s culinary style?

The Chef allows the food to speak to him. Based on his knowledge and history, he develops different aromatics based on traditional accoutrements and new age techniques.

Blueberry mojito at CHAR

Q: What is your personal favorite item on the menu?

It is a toss up between the Ribeye and the Heritage Pork Chop.

Q: When the restaurant was renovated, the bar area really opened up and is now much more spacious and comfortable. What kind of feedback are you hearing from patrons?

Most guests that have joined us for a lunch, dinner, a cocktail or glass of wine have commented on how open and spacious the restaurant is now. It now has a clean, sleek and modern contemporary feel.

Q: Do you specialize in any kinds of cocktails, wines or spirits?

We do have a crafted cocktail list, an excellent selection of draft beer, a wide variety of bourbons and a wine list that has some options exclusively to CHAR.

Q: What do you love best about doing business in downtown Wausau?

Camaraderie with local businesses. Being able to ebb and flow with neighboring shops and restaurants. Also helping enrich the downtown partnerships and local attractions for the residents of Marathon County.

Flatbread at CHAR Grillhouse

