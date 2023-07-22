By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

The nonprofit organization that closed its day shelter amid staffing challenges is continuing to provide client services while searching for a new executive director, according to an email from the group’s board of directors.

Open Door, 319 N. Fourth St., offers a range of services for Wausau residents struggling with homelessness. The agency, which received American Rescue Plan Act Funding approved by the city of Wausau, closed its daytime shelter in early June. Days later, executive director Bob Grady announced his resignation.

The daytime shelter closure left a significant void in services for hundreds of Wausau residents. In her June report, Community Outreach Specialist Rieger said there are about 209 homeless residents in Wausau, though her data did not include numbers from the Salvation Army, which is experiencing a staff shortage. The numbers are not firm. As of the start of July Open Door saw more than 7,000 visits so far this year from over 560 different people.

In an email sent Friday, Open Door Board Secretary Sarah Westberg said the board will open the agency starting Monday from 8 a.m. to noon, an expansion from temporary hours announced on Thursday.

“As we become appropriately staffed with an Executive Director and so on our hours will expand to what they were,” Westberg wrote. “Our goal is to keep the day center and have everything appropriately in place and operational before we return to fully functioning hours.”

On Thursday, the agency issued a news release clarifying that Open Door is continuing to provide access to clients in picking up mail and is providing clothing, food and water supplies. Open Door also helps residents secure government-issued phones and Wisconsin IDs, and enroll in Food Share and Badger Care. The agency also helps with job searches and resume development. “This is handled on a case-by-case basis,” Thursday’s release stated.

Advocates say the day shelter is a crucial piece of the puzzle as the city grapples with increasing poverty and homelessness.

Jerry Edwards, who provides advocacy services for homeless residents, told Wausau Pilot & Review earlier this month he has been out on the street daily since the closure trying to provide food and water to people who no longer have anywhere to go.

“The street situation is obviously worse without the Day Shelter – more arrests, violence, stealing from each other, predation on the street, tickets, not enough shelter day or night, and police as usual chasing people in circles with nowhere to go,” Edwards said.

Open Door is seeking donations of clothing and hygiene products as well as volunteers during the transition period. Information on how to assist can be found at www.opendoorofmarathoncounty.com.

Contact Tricia Cauthen for volunteer information at 715-848-4044. For Board information or paid positions contact Sarah Westberg at sarahwestberg.opendoor319@gmail.com or 715-848-4044. Applications for paid positions will be posted online next week, according to Westberg’s Thursday email.

Westberg said Open Door will continue to provide updates throughout the transition.