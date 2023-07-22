Wausau Pilot & Review

PLOVER – Wisconsin Rapids scored twice in the top of the sixth to earn a 6-5 win over Wausau in an elimination game at the Class AAA American Legion Baseball Region 2 tournament on Friday at Memorial Field.

Wisconsin Rapids led 4-0 before Wausau scored five times in the bottom of the third to take the lead.

Wausau’s advantage held until the sixth when Rapids plated a pair of runs.

The loss ends Wausau’s season as it finishes with a 20-16-1 record.

Wisconsin Rapids lost in the championship game to Plover 6-1 on Sunday. Plover moves on to the Class AAA state tournament in Marinette on July 25-29.

Wisconsin Rapids 6, Wausau 5

Wisconsin Rapids 130 002 0 – 6 8 0

Wausau 005 000 0 – 5 5 3

WP: Eli Hahn. LP: Jackson Smithpeter. SV: Ellis.

SO: Hahn (5 2/3 inn.) 5, Simonsen (1 inn.) 1, Ellis (1/3 inn.) 1; Ryan Rodemeier (2 inn.) 2, Smithpeter (3 inn.) 1, Fictum (2 inn.) 0. BB: Hahn 6, Simonsen 0, Ellis 0; Rodemeier 2, Smithpeter 3, Fictum 1.

Top hitters: WR, Huber 3B, 3 runs; Sengbesch 1×3, 2 RBI; Ellis 2×3, 3B, 2 runs, RBI; Lewis 2×4, RBI. WAU, Landon Parlier HR, 2 RBI.

Records: Wisconsin Rapids 22-3; Wausau 20-16-1.

