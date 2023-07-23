For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – After tying the game in the ninth inning, the Wausau Woodchucks were not able to complete the comeback and dropped a 12-8 decision to the Kokomo Jackrabbits in 10 innings in a Northwoods League baseball game Saturday night at Athletic Park.

Down 7-5, Jake Baker (Kansas) hit a two-RBI single in the ninth to tie the game to force extras – but that is where Kokomo (20-35, 7-14 second half) would shine.

After three walks to start the 10th inning, the Jackrabbits grabbed a 12-7 lead after scoring five runs in the frame.

The Woodchucks (29-25, 9-10 second half) would score one in the 10th on a Jesse Donohoe (Georgia State) RBI single, but would end up falling by a score of 12-8.

The Woodchucks scored five of their eight runs in the first inning, with two runs each being driven in by Colin Brueggemann (Oklahoma State) and Mike Adair (Dayton). Brueggemann also hit two doubles in Saturday’s loss.

Dalton Pearson (Cincinnati) had his 18th multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-6 for Wausau.

Wausau hosts Kokomo again Sunday for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch and the final game before the All-Star break. It’ll be a family funday and the hilarious heelers will be at Athletic Park.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

