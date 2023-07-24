For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Kokomo came in and meant business Sunday afternoon at Athletic Park, finishing off a sweep of the Wausau Woodchucks with a 5-2 victory in Northwoods League baseball action.

After scoring three runs in the first, the Jackrabbits (21-35, 8-14 second half) set the tone and never trailed in the game.

Kokomo added two more before Wausau (29-26, 9-11 second half) would score its first run in the seventh inning.

Jackrabbits pitcher Michael Vallone (DePauw) made his first start of the season and made work of the Woodchucks lineup – going six full innings while striking out 10. He did not allow a runs and only gave up two hits.

Jake Baker (Kansas) now has RBI hits in back-to-back games, as his single drove in the first run for Wausau.

Woodchucks relief pitcher Dominick Reid (Oklahoma State) had his best outing of the season, going 5 1/3 innings, striking out eight while only allowing two hits and two unearned runs.

Wausau now enters the All-Star break, with some Woodchucks in action Monday night in the Home Run Derby and Tuesday night in the All-Star Game from Traverse City, Mich. The home run derby will start at 6:05 p.m. and the All-Star Game will have a first pitch of 6:05 p.m. Tuesday.

The Woodchucks’ next game is Thursday when they welcome in the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

