By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

With temperatures rising this week and high humidity, some communities are announcing cooling centers for residents without adequate shelter or air conditioning to keep them safe.

Portage County officials announced multiple locations in the Stevens Point area already this week and Lincoln County posts a full list of participating businesses welcoming residents who need to escape from the heat. In Marathon County, officials say the forecast does not meet the threshold for such action for residents living in Wausau and surrounding areas.

“In talking with the National Weather Service, they have informed us that the forecasted temperatures continue to drop, and it is unlikely that a heat advisory will be issued as the heat index is not expected reach 100,” said Sarah Severson, Marathon County Communication Coordinator. “The issuance of a heat advisory is one of the criteria that we would look at in determining our public outreach efforts, such as a press release.”

The National Weather Service, in a hazardous weather outloook statement issued Wednesday, warned of very warm temperatures and increasing humidity for

Thursday. “Heat index values could approach 100 degrees on Thursday afternoon west of the Fox Valley,” the statement reads.

Wausau and Marathon County faced significant criticism for their response to a call for temporary shelter over the winter months during extreme weather events. That prompted two members of the Wausau City Council, Tom Kilian and Gary Gisselman, to call for a Committee of the Whole meeting and proposing a more coordinated response. The situation in Wausau is especially complex after Open Door temporarily suspended its day shelter operations this summer.

Severson said Marathon County residents needing emergency cooling space should call 2-1-1 for help.

“The Marathon County Health Department is working with the United Way and recommends that anyone needing a cool place to go call 2-1-1,” Severson said. “The staff at 211 will help them find a cooling center location near them. Additionally, the Marathon County Public Library branches are available as cooling centers during their regular scheduled hours of operation.”

Kilian said he is disappointed in this week’s lack of action.

“Early this year, when Alder Gisselman and I requested the Committee of the Whole for policy responses related to homelessness, one of the important items we were trying to learn was where the City of Wausau and Marathon County were in the process of further defining risk ‘thresholds’ for our citizens — such as extreme temperatures in the winter, for example — and the suitable shelters that would be available and noticed to individuals during the periods in which these risk thresholds were reached,” Kilian said. “Some suggestions from the community at the time even included things like the temporary opening of a shelter at Marathon Park during extreme temperatures or power outages, for instance.”

“I believe that similar risks related to extreme temperatures in the summer due to heat should be an equally high priority for local and regional government. While I have seen Stevens Point act accordingly, I have yet to see similar actions here in Wausau, unfortunately.”

In the Stevens Point area, these locations are listed as designated cooling centers. Residents are encouraged to call ahead to make sure the centers are open and have space.

Portage County Health and Human Services (Upper lobby only), 817 Whiting Ave., Stevens Point 715-345-5350 Monday and Thursday: 8 AM – 4:30 PM, Tuesday: 8 AM-6 PM, Wednesday: 8 AM-5 PM, Friday: 8 AM-3 PM

(Upper lobby only), 817 Whiting Ave., Stevens Point 715-345-5350 Monday and Thursday: 8 AM – 4:30 PM, Tuesday: 8 AM-6 PM, Wednesday: 8 AM-5 PM, Friday: 8 AM-3 PM Portage County Public Library , 1001 Main St., Stevens Point 715-346-1544, Monday: 9 AM – 8 PM, Tuesday – Friday: 9 AM – 6 PM, Saturday: 9 AM – 1 PM

, 1001 Main St., Stevens Point 715-346-1544, Monday: 9 AM – 8 PM, Tuesday – Friday: 9 AM – 6 PM, Saturday: 9 AM – 1 PM Village of Plover Municipal Center, 2400 Post Road, Plover, WI 715-345-5252, Monday – Friday: 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM

In Lincoln County, 10 businesses have stepped up as cooling centers for 2023, with locations in Merrill and Tomahawk. Those businesses, according to the county website, are:

Gleason Bowling Center: N4878 Hwy 17, Gleason, (715) 873-4588, Monday, 11 am—close, Wednesday —Saturday, 11 am—close, Sunday, 11 am—9 pm

N4878 Hwy 17, Gleason, (715) 873-4588, Monday, 11 am—close, Wednesday —Saturday, 11 am—close, Sunday, 11 am—9 pm Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes: 1208 N. Center Avenue, Merrill, (715) 536-9405, Monday —Thursday , 11 am —9pm, Friday, 11 am —11 pm, Saturday, 3 pm —11pm

1208 N. Center Avenue, Merrill, (715) 536-9405, Monday —Thursday , 11 am —9pm, Friday, 11 am —11 pm, Saturday, 3 pm —11pm Merrill Enrichment Center: 303 N. Sales Street, Merrill, (715) 536-4226, Monday —Thursday , 8 am—4:30 pm

303 N. Sales Street, Merrill, (715) 536-4226, Monday —Thursday , 8 am—4:30 pm Riverside Athletic Club: 500 S. Center Avenue, Merrill, (715) 536-2481, Monday —Thursday, 6 am —8 pm

500 S. Center Avenue, Merrill, (715) 536-2481, Monday —Thursday, 6 am —8 pm Smith Multi-Purpose Center (MARC): 1100 Marc Drive, Merrill, (715) 536-7313, Monday —Friday, 7:30 am—4pm

1100 Marc Drive, Merrill, (715) 536-7313, Monday —Friday, 7:30 am—4pm T.B. Scott Free Library: 106 W. First Street, Merrill, (715) 536-7191, Monday—Thursday, 10 am —6 pm, Friday & Saturday, 10 am —1 pm

106 W. First Street, Merrill, (715) 536-7191, Monday—Thursday, 10 am —6 pm, Friday & Saturday, 10 am —1 pm Tomahawk City Hall: 23 N. 2nd Street, Tomahawk, (715) 453-4040, Monday – Friday, 8 am—12 pm, 1 pm—5 pm

23 N. 2nd Street, Tomahawk, (715) 453-4040, Monday – Friday, 8 am—12 pm, 1 pm—5 pm Tomahawk Public Library: 300 W. Lincoln Avenue, Tomahawk, (715) 453-2455, Monday —Thursday, 10 am —7 pm, Friday, 10 am —5 pm, Saturday, 10 am —1 pm

300 W. Lincoln Avenue, Tomahawk, (715) 453-2455, Monday —Thursday, 10 am —7 pm, Friday, 10 am —5 pm, Saturday, 10 am —1 pm Tomahawk Senior Center: 113 S. Tomahawk Avenue, Tomahawk, (715) 453-5757, Monday – Friday, 9 am —3 pm

113 S. Tomahawk Avenue, Tomahawk, (715) 453-5757, Monday – Friday, 9 am —3 pm Wal-Mart: 505 S. Pine Ridge Avenue, Merrill, (715) 536-2414, Monday —Sunday, 6 am —11 pm

Anyone working outside is encouraged to take frequent breaks, stay hydrated, and check in on each other throughout the day.

Tips for staying safe outdoors, from Minnesota Public Radio

The American Red Cross advises staying in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If outdoor activity is necessary, limit going outside to early or late in the day.

Stay hydrated with water, “even if you don’t feel thirsty,” the National Weather Service says.

The NWS also advises to “minimize direct exposure to sunlight. Sunburns reduce the body’s ability to dissipate heat.”

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Eat light, cool, easily digestible foods like fruits or salads. If you’re taking food out, pack it in a cooler and avoid having meats and dairy products that can spoil quickly in the heat from sitting out too long.

Wear sunscreen to protect your skin from sun damage. Prolonged time in the sun could lead to sunburn and heat stroke. Other risks include skin cancer.

Tips for staying safe indoors

Keep your window shades closed during the hottest times of day. You can also use window reflectors specifically designed to mirror heat back outside.

Take cool showers or baths.

Use portable fans to exhaust hot air from rooms or draw in cool air and be careful to not direct the airflow towards yourself when room temperature is hotter than 90 degrees. It can dehydrate you faster.

Check your air conditioner at home and clean the filters. Make sure there isn’t debris, leaves or dirt in the vents.

If you don’t have an air-conditioning unit, make sure to keep a list of local cooling places. Take advantage of the cooler temperatures in the early morning and evening times to cool down the home by opening all the windows to exhaust hot air. The World Health Organization also suggests hanging wet towels to cool down the room air.

Protecting your pets from the heat

Keep your pets indoors or limit their outdoor exercise. Make sure they have access to plenty of shade and water.

Don’t let them stand on hot asphalt. It can burn their paws and feet. If the ground is too hot to hold your hand on for 10 seconds, it’s too hot for your dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

Try walking them during the early morning and late evening when it’s cooler. Keep their walks to a minimum, according to ASPCA.

Watch out for signs of a heat stroke, like glazed eyes, heavy panting, lethargy or vomiting, according to the Animal Humane Society. If you observe these signs, they advise putting cool water on the animal’s legs, either running water on them or standing them in a kiddie pool or bathtub. This will help lower their body temp.

Temperatures inside of vehicles can increase rapidly and be dangerous for children, pets and even adults. Don’t sit in a hot car for long and never leave pets or children in a vehicle on a hot day — cracking windows is not enough.

