Wausau’s Finance Committee on Tuesday approved requests from the police department to award a 10-year, $2 million contract for public safety equipment and to add another position to the 79-officer roster.

The contract, if approved by the full council, will be awarded to existing vendor Axon Enterprises at double the current rate.

Patrol Captain Todd Baeten told the committee Tuesday the price of devices has increased significantly since the existing contract was signed in 2018. The current agreement will expire at the end of 2023. Axon would be paid about $235K per year for 10 years, up from $117K per year.

Axon is one of two vendors shortlisted for the award through a request for proposal process and the company quoted a lower price than its competitor, Baeten told Finance Committee members. The Wausau Police Department wants a longer contract to save money in the long-term.

“By entering a 10-year contract, we hope to realize significant cost savings by locking in current pricing for an extended amount of time,” Baeten wrote in his memo to the Finance Committee, an assertion he repeated during the committee meeting on Tuesday.

Baeten said the technology is crucial to the department given where policing is headed.

Dist. 4 Alder Doug Diny asked Finance Director Maryanne Groat to weigh in on the proposal. She said she supports a longer contract to save money and the timing of the proposal is right given that the budgeting process is about to begin.

The Finance Committee also approved another police department-related proposal, to hire three officers in mid-August, which will take the number of sworn police officers to 80 – one more than the current pool.

The police department currently has two vacancies and are at 77 sworn staff, Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven told Wausau Pilot & Review.

The department will soon begin the hiring process to replace two officers who are retiring in January, Bliven told the Finance Committee on Tuesday. The retiring officers have given a 6-month notice under an incentivized program that allows the department to have new officers ready to assume duty the day retirees walk out the door.

“We have three candidates left in our pool and we want to hire all three of them,” Bliven said.

The third officer would be an additional recruit at a cost of about $35,000 for salary and benefits from mid-August to the end of the year. The chief added that they have three high-value candidates and the department did not want to lose them in a competitive hiring market.

Bliven said approving the early hiring is required given the lengthy process the police department has in hiring new officers. The process includes recruits spending 18 weeks at the police academy to be certified as a police officer and an additional five months of field training with the department.

“If you approve this, this will allow us to have somebody four and a half months ahead of schedule as opposed to waiting to hire them in January,” Bliven said.

Regarding the police budget, Groat said the city has been “generating profits every year for the last five to six years.” One of the reasons for those profits is the vacancies that the city currently has, she said.

Two committee members were absent on Tuesday. The measure now moves to the full council for final approval.

